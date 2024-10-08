Kitrat Phanphet becomes Thailand’s 15th police chief

Pol General Kitrat Phanphet was appointed the new commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during the meeting of the Police Commission on Monday.
Elected unanimously by 8 votes to nil, Kitrat becomes Thailand’s 15th national police chief, succeeding Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, who retired from service on October 1.
The 58-year-old Kitrat, nicknamed “Tai”, was born on December 8, 1965 in Ratchaburi province. He graduated from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in the 25th batch, and from the Royal Police Cadet Academy in the 41st batch.
A keen footballer, he was selected as his school team’s goalkeeper.
Kitrat has participated in or led the investigations of several high-profile cases throughout his police career, including the 2021 murder of a Swiss tourist in Phuket and the 2023 Siam Paragon shooting in Bangkok. He also led RTP’s anti-drug campaign in 100 districts of Thailand, which has seen over 20,000 drug users going into treatment.
In his capacity as deputy national police chief, Kitrat supervised five specialised government agencies, namely the Thailand Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), the Illegal Logging and Deforestation Suppression Centre, the Fuel-Related Crime Suppression Centre, the Police Crime Suppression Administration Centre, and the Anti-Money Laundering Centre.
Kitrat came under the national spotlight after assuming the role of acting national police chief when Torsak was suspended from duties in March, following conflicts with his then-deputy Pol General Surachate Hakparn.
Torsak resumed duties in June, while Surachate, also known as “Big Joke”, was dismissed under a royal command. He faces a severe disciplinary probe following accusations of his involvement in online gambling networks.
In an interview with the media, Kitrat said that throughout his police career, he has adhered to the principle of good governance, which consists of five elements: Rule of law, morality, transparency, participation, responsibility, and cost-effectiveness.