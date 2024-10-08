Kitrat Phanphet becomes Thailand’s 15th police chief

Pol General Kitrat Phanphet was appointed the new commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during the meeting of the Police Commission on Monday.

Elected unanimously by 8 votes to nil, Kitrat becomes Thailand’s 15th national police chief, succeeding Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, who retired from service on October 1.

The 58-year-old Kitrat, nicknamed “Tai”, was born on December 8, 1965 in Ratchaburi province. He graduated from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in the 25th batch, and from the Royal Police Cadet Academy in the 41st batch.

A keen footballer, he was selected as his school team’s goalkeeper.

Kitrat has participated in or led the investigations of several high-profile cases throughout his police career, including the 2021 murder of a Swiss tourist in Phuket and the 2023 Siam Paragon shooting in Bangkok. He also led RTP’s anti-drug campaign in 100 districts of Thailand, which has seen over 20,000 drug users going into treatment.

In his capacity as deputy national police chief, Kitrat supervised five specialised government agencies, namely the Thailand Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), the Illegal Logging and Deforestation Suppression Centre, the Fuel-Related Crime Suppression Centre, the Police Crime Suppression Administration Centre, and the Anti-Money Laundering Centre.