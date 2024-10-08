Ping River overflow triggers flooding in Lamphun’s Muang district

Three zones in Lamphum province have been inundated by floodwaters flowing downstream from Chiang Mai, the Royal Irrigation Department reported on Tuesday.

However, it said, if there is no heavy rain in the next few days then the situation should return to normal in a week, and floods should ease in the next day or two.

The bloated Ping River burst its banks, sending a huge volume of water into Chiang Mai’s Sarapee district, which flowed downwards to Lamphun’s Muang district, flooding three main zones.