Ping River overflow triggers flooding in Lamphun’s Muang district

Three zones in Lamphum province have been inundated by floodwaters flowing downstream from Chiang Mai, the Royal Irrigation Department reported on Tuesday.
However, it said, if there is no heavy rain in the next few days then the situation should return to normal in a week, and floods should ease in the next day or two.
The bloated Ping River burst its banks, sending a huge volume of water into Chiang Mai’s Sarapee district, which flowed downwards to Lamphun’s Muang district, flooding three main zones.
The department said the first zone, namely Umong, Nong Chang Khuen, Pratu Pa and Muang Nga subdistricts, is under more than a metre of water.
The second zone includes villages along the Kuang River, a tributary of the Ping River that flows through the Muang district. The villages of Ban Mae Rong Noi, Ban Pu Loe, Ban Wiang Yong, Ban Sri Muang Yu, Ban Wang Hai, Ban San Ton Thong, Ban San Makrude, Ban Tha Sala and Ban Pa Klong have been inundated.
The third zone covers villages near Sarapee district’s Nong Faek area. They include Ban Hua Fai, Ban Nong Chang Khuen, Ban Sai Mool, Ban Pa Kham, Ban Look, Ban Nam Khong, Ban Lam Chang and Ban Nong Mool.
The Ping River joins the Nan River in Nakhon Sawan to form the headwaters of the Chao Phraya, which runs through the capital. If there is heavy rain in the next day or two, the Chao Phraya may be overburdened by runoffs and break its banks in Bangkok.