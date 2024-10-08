Bangkok’s PM2.5 pollution makes a comeback as rains ease

After temporarily disappearing during the rainy season, Bangkok’s scourge of PM2.5 pollution has returned and was detected in several areas on Tuesday.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked to several chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Tuesday morning that air quality in 16 areas of the capital was substandard, measuring above 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) in a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
The safe level of PM2.5 set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is no more than 15µg/m3, though Thailand has set the rate far higher at 25µg/m3.
The areas where high levels of fine dust pollution were detected include:
The BMA has urged Bangkokians to wear a facemask when leaving their home and to avoid staying outdoors for an extended period. It has also urged city residents to reduce the use of personal cars and plant trees at home to serve as pollution absorbers.
Traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and the burning of harvest leftovers are major sources of PM2.5.
The quality of air in Bangkok can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line: @airbangkok, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.