Bangkok’s PM2.5 pollution makes a comeback as rains ease

After temporarily disappearing during the rainy season, Bangkok’s scourge of PM2.5 pollution has returned and was detected in several areas on Tuesday.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked to several chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Tuesday morning that air quality in 16 areas of the capital was substandard, measuring above 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) in a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

The safe level of PM2.5 set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is no more than 15µg/m3, though Thailand has set the rate far higher at 25µg/m3.