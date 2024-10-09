Irish agri-food agency aims to strengthen ties with Thailand

The commitment follows a successful trade mission to Thailand led by Ireland's minister of state at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett, which has further solidified the strong relationship between the Irish agri-food sector and the Thai food industry.

The mission, conducted from October 7-8, aimed to foster future collaborations, strengthen business connections and expand export opportunities for Irish agri-food companies in the Thai market.

Speaking at a media roundtable on Tuesday, Hackett noted that while Ireland's agri-food exports to Thailand remain modest compared with other market players, the country has witnessed a significant increase in demand, particularly for Irish dairy products.

"Our market research revealed that Thai consumers are increasingly preferring our dairy products, including whipping cream and cheese, due to the taste and innovation that Irish companies have added to their offerings. They embrace quality and sustainability," she explained.

Ireland's agri-food exports to Thailand reached €57.6 million in 2023, with dairy exports more than doubling from €24 million in 2019 to €54.9 million. This growth was driven by full-fat and skimmed-milk powders, infant food, and butter, which saw an increase from €1 million to €3.2 million in just one year.

Additionally, seafood exports to Thailand totalled €306,000 in 2023, highlighting the market's importance in Bord Bia's strategy for expanding Irish food and drink exports.

Hackett emphasised the significance of Ireland's sustainable approach.