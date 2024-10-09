Irish agri-food agency aims to strengthen ties with Thailand

The commitment follows a successful trade mission to Thailand led by Ireland's minister of state at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett, which has further solidified the strong relationship between the Irish agri-food sector and the Thai food industry.
The mission, conducted from October 7-8, aimed to foster future collaborations, strengthen business connections and expand export opportunities for Irish agri-food companies in the Thai market.
Speaking at a media roundtable on Tuesday, Hackett noted that while Ireland's agri-food exports to Thailand remain modest compared with other market players, the country has witnessed a significant increase in demand, particularly for Irish dairy products.
"Our market research revealed that Thai consumers are increasingly preferring our dairy products, including whipping cream and cheese, due to the taste and innovation that Irish companies have added to their offerings. They embrace quality and sustainability," she explained.
Ireland's agri-food exports to Thailand reached €57.6 million in 2023, with dairy exports more than doubling from €24 million in 2019 to €54.9 million. This growth was driven by full-fat and skimmed-milk powders, infant food, and butter, which saw an increase from €1 million to €3.2 million in just one year.
Additionally, seafood exports to Thailand totalled €306,000 in 2023, highlighting the market's importance in Bord Bia's strategy for expanding Irish food and drink exports.
Hackett emphasised the significance of Ireland's sustainable approach.
"We're thrilled to be in Thailand exploring trade opportunities for Irish food and drink,” she said. “Our Food Vision 2030 is a strategy for sustainable food and agricultural production based on the concept of 'From Farm to Folks'. This approach focuses on environmentally friendly, socially responsible farming and food production, ensuring sustainability throughout the entire production process. It also gives consumers confidence in choosing products that truly prioritise sustainability. As an EU member, we are launching a three-year dairy campaign in Thailand, which will benefit both the trade industry and consumers.”
Bord Bia chief executive officer Jim O'Toole highlighted the potential for growth.
"Thailand is an important market for Ireland, and it provides significant opportunities for our dairy and potentially beef industries. Our lush landscape promotes exceptional grass-fed dairy and beef, producing high-quality products," he said.
“We understand Thai consumers' interest in food origins and believe that learning more about our industry will highlight the quality of Irish food and drink. Despite our small population, we are a major food exporter who prioritises quality and sustainability through our Origin Green initiative. We are confident that our partnership with Thailand has enormous potential."
In addressing global warming challenges, Hackett, herself a farmer, shared practical strategies. The Irish government has encouraged farmers to plant diverse grasses in agricultural areas for efficient water absorption and promoted tree planting near wastewater sources for natural treatment.
O'Toole added that Bord Bia has collaborated with more than 10,000 Irish farmers and partner organisations to measure carbon emissions from agricultural areas, while seeking ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without compromising product quality.
The trade mission featured several high-profile events across Bangkok, including:
"The seminar attracted dairy importers, distributors, and industry experts, focusing on innovation and sustainable dairy farming practices. This event is part of a broader effort to increase the visibility of Irish dairy in Southeast Asia and drive increased export volume to the region," O'Toole said.
Meanwhile, he explained that the reception served as a networking platform for participants to engage with key decision-makers and explore potential business ventures in both markets.
Although Ireland focuses on exporting premium products and building relationships with luxury-hotel food services in Thailand, Bord Bia recognises the importance of increasing accessibility for Thai consumers. The agency has engaged in discussions about establishing appropriate price ranges whilst maintaining high-quality standards.
Acknowledging the increasing shift towards plant-based diets, Bord Bia remains committed to offering a wide range of choices to help consumers make informed decisions, focusing on delivering high-quality dairy products that align with evolving demands.
The trade mission underscored Ireland's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Thailand through innovative agri-food solutions. As Thailand continues to seek high-quality and sustainable food products, Irish exporters are well positioned to meet the growing demand across beef, dairy and other agri-food sectors.