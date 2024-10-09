BOT data on second-quarter household debt gives mixed signals

Thailand’s outstanding household debts in the second quarter contracted quarter on quarter (QoQ) but rose year on year, according to data revealed by the Bank of Thailand on Tuesday.

Household debt in Q2 totalled 16.32 trillion baht, down by 35.26 billion baht or 0.22% QoQ.

However, when compared to the same period last year, Q2 household debt increased 1.32%, or by 212.1 billion baht.

Household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2 stood at 89.6%, dropping slightly from 90.7% QoQ. It was the lowest in four years, the BOT said.

The central bank elaborated that businesses contributed to more household debt, including pawn shops (+6.05% QoQ), asset management companies (+3.6%), savings cooperatives (+0.97%), and insurance companies (+0.12%).

Meanwhile, businesses that saw decrease in household debts were securities companies (-4.44%), credit card, leasing and personal loans (-0.72%), and other financial institutions (-0.33%).