Heavy rains bring flash flood threat to Thailand’s upper South

The centre’s spokesperson, Jirayu Huangsap, said on Wednesday that upper South would see heavy rains in a couple of days, especially in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces, with estimated rainfall at 100-140 millimetres.

He pointed out that the area could be at risk of flooding if rainfall exceeds 200 millimetres. People should follow reports from the centre and public agencies closely, he said.

Public agencies have already prepared equipment to deal with flooding in the upper South during the period, such as pumps, trucks and other machines, Jirayu said, adding that Yala Rural Road Office had deployed its machines to deal with traffic jams due to landslides in five areas across the province.

The Department of Mineral Resources has warned residents in Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Yala provinces to beware of flash floods and landslides from October 9-11, he added.