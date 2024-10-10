Two police units to probe The iCon Group

The Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have been tasked with investigating the businesses of The iCon Group, a direct sales company suspected of scamming the public using celebrities.

CIB deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan said on Wednesday that the acting national police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet has ordered the CIB and CCIB to form an investigation task force to probe the company’s business operations and finances.

The national police chief also appointed his assistant Pol Lt Gen Akkharadet Phimolsri to supervise the joint operation, said Atthasit.

Atthasit did not disclose what kind of malpractice the company is suspected of doing, but he promised that the investigation would cover all related parties, including the company’s directors, stakeholders and celebrities involved.

He said the investigators will prioritise offences under the consumer protection act and public fraud, adding that this will be a huge, high-profile case.

Meanwhile, Akkharadet on Wednesday ordered the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) to set up a centre to accept complaints from victims who have been damaged by The iCon Group’s business.