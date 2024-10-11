Thai digital content industry to receive a boost

The move comes alongside the launch of a policy by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) to promote industry development and create new career opportunities for youth.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong highlighted the importance of e-sports and games as key drivers of Thailand's digital economy, emphasising the need to establish Thailand as a global hub for the industry and to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector.

“E-sports and games have the potential to drive significant economic growth and create new jobs for our youth. By investing in this industry, we can position Thailand as a leader in the digital world,” Prasert said.

Depa has formulated a comprehensive plan to address challenges and opportunities in the e-sports and games industry. The plan includes initiatives to strengthen skills and expertise, develop infrastructure and ecosystems, and establish supportive regulations.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and CEO of Depa, outlined the agency's efforts to create new career pathways for individuals interested in the gaming industry, saying that the agency is developing programs for esports athletes, coaches, tournament organisers, and professionals in related fields such as character design, animation, and game development.