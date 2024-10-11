Thai digital content industry to receive a boost

The move comes alongside the launch of a policy by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) to promote industry development and create new career opportunities for youth.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong highlighted the importance of e-sports and games as key drivers of Thailand's digital economy, emphasising the need to establish Thailand as a global hub for the industry and to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector.
“E-sports and games have the potential to drive significant economic growth and create new jobs for our youth. By investing in this industry, we can position Thailand as a leader in the digital world,” Prasert said.
Depa has formulated a comprehensive plan to address challenges and opportunities in the e-sports and games industry. The plan includes initiatives to strengthen skills and expertise, develop infrastructure and ecosystems, and establish supportive regulations.
Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and CEO of Depa, outlined the agency's efforts to create new career pathways for individuals interested in the gaming industry, saying that the agency is developing programs for esports athletes, coaches, tournament organisers, and professionals in related fields such as character design, animation, and game development.
“We believe that the gaming industry offers a wealth of opportunities for young people. By providing them with the necessary skills and training, we can help them build successful careers in this exciting field,” he said.
For its part, the ministry is developing the game industry through legislation. The Game Industry Promotion Act, expected to come into effect in 2025, will provide guidelines for registering entrepreneurs, manufacturers, developers, and platform providers.
To foster investment and innovation, Depa is developing the Digital Edutainment Complex, a 20,000 sqm facility in Thailand Digital Valley. The complex will serve as a testing ground for digital innovation and support the growth of the e-sports and gaming industry.
“The Digital Edutainment Complex will be a hub for creativity and collaboration. It will provide entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to succeed,” Nuttapon said.
In addition, Depa is organizing the ‘depa E-sports Tournament’ this November. The tournament will feature regional qualifiers and a national championship, aiming to promote skills development, job creation, and investment in the industry.
Through these initiatives, the Ministry of DE and Depa are working to position Thailand as a leading player in the global e-sports and games market, contributing to the country’s digital economy and creating new opportunities for its youth.