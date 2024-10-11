Nation Group continues clean-up operations at flood-hit school

Under the big cleaning project scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday, the restoration has been divided into three phases – removal of sludge, repairing the school and providing educational supplies.

The team of public and private sectors is led by Nation TV managing director Apirawee Pichayadecha, deputy managing director Tanatwarit Chitthainitichokpitar and deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan.

Nation Group senior vice president of human resources Nuchjiraporn Yotharak and senior vice president of marketing Sakan Kaewpinyo, as well as the group’s reporters, Sathaporn Riyapa and Varunsuda Karunayadhaj, have also joined the efforts.