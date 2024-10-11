Nation Group continues clean-up operations at flood-hit school

Under the big cleaning project scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday, the restoration has been divided into three phases – removal of sludge, repairing the school and providing educational supplies.
The team of public and private sectors is led by Nation TV managing director Apirawee Pichayadecha, deputy managing director Tanatwarit Chitthainitichokpitar and deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan.
Nation Group senior vice president of human resources Nuchjiraporn Yotharak and senior vice president of marketing Sakan Kaewpinyo, as well as the group’s reporters, Sathaporn Riyapa and Varunsuda Karunayadhaj, have also joined the efforts.
The restoration began by moving sludge from an area behind the first-aid room to the football field, so vacuum trucks can move them away from the school.
“We decided to restore Ban Mai Lung Khon Mittraphap 169 School because it is located in the centre of the community where floodwater had collected,” Apirawee said.
He stressed that collaboration between public and private agencies was the key for today’s operation, saying that it would be difficult for community residents to address this issue.
Chaiyont Srisamut, the mayor of Mae Sai Municipality, said a total of six vacuum trucks were deployed to restore the water drainage system in the school area. He expects the floodwater to recede within a couple of days.
The school director, Supoj Panphuet, thanked Nation Group and its partners for the restoration, explaining that school staff had failed to remove floodwater a month ago.
He expects the water to recede this week, and hopes that the school would be able to resume classes at the start of the second semester on November 1.