Parts of Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway closed for construction until Nov 15

The Suksawat checkpoint on Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway in Bangkok will undergo partial closure for construction and road improvement projects until November 15, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Friday.

ITD-VCB Joint Venture, contractor of the Rama III–Dao Khanong–Western Outer Ring Road Expressway has notified the authority that the construction at Suksawat checkpoint is necessary for the works on the expressway project in the third contract.

The affected areas and periods are as follows:

▪︎ Leftmost inbound lane of Suksawat checkpoint will be closed from October 11 to 25, 24 hours a day, for road improvement.

▪︎ Three right inbound lanes of Suksawat checkpoint will be closed from October 11 to 25, from 9pm to 5am, to build a tollway canopy ramp.

▪︎ Four right inbound lanes of Suksawat checkpoint will be closed from October 26 to November 15, 24 hours a day, to build a tollway canopy ramp.

Exat said the contractor has prepared road diversions with signs and lighting to help motorists bypass the construction areas. The authority advised motorists to prepare for traffic congestion during this period.

For more information, contact Exat call centre 1543 or use Exat Portal App.