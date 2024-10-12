Paetongtarn ready to host ASEAN meeting to resolve Myanmar crisis

Speaking on a Radio Authority of Thailand programme, Jirayu summarised the PM's recent diplomatic mission to Laos, where she attended the ASEAN Leaders' Summit from 8-11 October as well as bilateral meetings with the host nation. The summit notably welcomed Timor-Leste as the newest member of the Southeast Asian bloc.

During her official visit, Prime Minister Paetongtarn engaged in bilateral talks with her Laotian counterpart and senior government officials. Discussions centred on transnational issues such as air pollution and drug trafficking, as well as strategies to mitigate flooding along the Mekong River, Jirayu said.

The PM had a hectic schedule, taking part in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Leaders' Summits, alongside more than 20 meetings with regional leaders. These included meetings with China, South Korea, and Japan, celebrating milestones in their respective relationships with ASEAN.

In a series of bilateral discussions, Paetongtarn also introduced herself to leaders from 12 countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

She also met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, who extended an invitation to her for the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.