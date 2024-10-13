38 agencies to participate in ‘Moo Deng’ charity project

According to the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT)’s Facebook post on Thursday, proceeds from the project will be donated to assist flood victims and improve the welfare of animals in six zoos under the organisation’s care.

Those six zoos are Khao Kheow Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and Khon Kaen Zoo.

The ZPOT thanked agencies for their interest in the charity project, as well as fans of Moo Deng for promoting the baby hippo internationally as Thailand’s new representative of soft power.