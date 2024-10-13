38 agencies to participate in ‘Moo Deng’ charity project

Moo Deng, or “bouncy pig” in Thai, has become a viral sensation on social media, captivating both local and international audiences. Over the weekend, more than 10,000 people flocked to Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi province to catch a glimpse of the tiny hippo.
According to the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT)’s Facebook post on Thursday, proceeds from the project will be donated to assist flood victims and improve the welfare of animals in six zoos under the organisation’s care.
Those six zoos are Khao Kheow Zoo, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and Khon Kaen Zoo.
The ZPOT thanked agencies for their interest in the charity project, as well as fans of Moo Deng for promoting the baby hippo internationally as Thailand’s new representative of soft power.
Among the 38 agencies participating in the project, state enterprise Thailand Post aims to produce stamps and postcards, while telecom giant Advanced Info Service (AIS) aims to produce T-shirts and Line stickers.
Cafe operator PunThai Coffee, meanwhile, aims to launch a sales-promotion campaign in its branches across Chonburi province, including Khao Kheow Zoo. The company also plans to launch souvenirs related to Moo Deng.