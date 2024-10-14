Authorities join forces to assist in flood relief

Fifty-eight provinces were affected by flooding between August 16 and October 12, Major General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, reported today (October 14).

Currently, 17 provinces are still experiencing flooding, while 41 provinces have returned to normal and entered the recovery phase.

The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Centre has reported to the Ministry of Defence with the request that efforts for relief, recovery, and rehabilitation from the flood disaster be integrated, and preparations made for any future potential crises.

In this regard, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the army navy and air force to mobilise personnel and equipment as per their assigned responsibilities.