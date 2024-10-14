Authorities join forces to assist in flood relief

Fifty-eight provinces were affected by flooding between August 16 and October 12, Major General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, reported today (October 14).
Currently, 17 provinces are still experiencing flooding, while 41 provinces have returned to normal and entered the recovery phase.
The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Centre has reported to the Ministry of Defence with the request that efforts for relief, recovery, and rehabilitation from the flood disaster be integrated, and preparations made for any future potential crises.
In this regard, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the army navy and air force to mobilise personnel and equipment as per their assigned responsibilities.
This includes surveying areas prone to recurring floods to provide immediate assistance to residents when needed, especially in Phetchabun Province.
Recovery efforts include cleaning and removing mud that has accumulated in residential areas and public spaces, particularly in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Survival kits, essential items, and drinking water have already been distributed to flood-affected residents in Chiang Mai province to provide initial relief. Additionally, in coordination with government agencies in Nonthaburi Province, survival kits and essential items have been distributed to flood-affected residents .
In Pathum Thani Province, this cooperation with local authorities involved packing and transporting sandbags to build flood barriers, where the rising water level of the Chao Phraya River has posed a continuous threat.
All sectors have been asked to expedite the construction of flood barriers to protect residential areas and economic zones, while military personnel will monitor the water situation around the clock.