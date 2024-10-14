New baby hippo in Si Sa Ket adds to the joy sparked by Moo Deng  

A new hippopotamus calf was born in the zoo part of the Si Sa Ket Princess Mother Public Park on Sunday, adding to the excitement surrounding the birth of pygmy hippo Moo Deng.

Zoo officials said on Monday that the proud parents of the newest calf were Somsri and Ketsarin, both of whom were raised in the wildlife conservation project. The officials said they were closely monitoring the baby, which the mother hippo, Ketsarin, fed regularly.

Reports of the zoo’s youngest member prompted many people to visit the park on Monday, which was a public holiday in compensation for the King Rama IX Memorial Day on Sunday.