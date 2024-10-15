Trash piled at Bangkok Bus Terminal sparks warning for operators

Garbage piled up at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) in Chatuchak district has sparked a threat from the Transport Ministry to revoke licences of bus operators responsible for the mess.

The threat came after opposition MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt of the People’s Party shared photos of garbage dumped on the side of Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, next to Mo Chit 2, on social media and urged authorities to take action.

The area is under the jurisdiction of interprovincial bus operator Transport Co, while the land is owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday.

He said officials removed the garbage and cleaned the area on Monday evening.

Suriya said an investigation revealed that private bus operators had parked their buses on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road during the long holiday weekend (October 12-14), and the trash may have come from passengers.

A folk concert being held nearby without SRT permission may have worsened the problem, with concertgoers mistaking the garbage piles for a designated dumping area, he added.