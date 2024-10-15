Well-known Buddhist monk denies any links with iCon Group

He said that to put his thoughts across to the audience, he had ironically said: “If you have no patience and don’t want to wait, but want to get rich immediately, then the only possibility is the iCon Group.”

Phra Medhi said most people understood his message, but someone just lifted this sentence to claim that he was endorsing the iCon Group.

In his post, the monk also said that he had been monitoring developments surrounding the iCon Group and thought there were several irregularities.

However, he said, since the firm was carrying out its businesses openly and had Thai celebrities working for it, he and other monks who were regularly invited by the company to deliver sermons thought it employed transparent business practices.

Phra Medhi said the iCon Group had earlier invited monks to deliver sermons or hold prayer ceremonies at the company’s office every month.

He said the iCon Group’s executives often went to his temple in Chiang Rai to invite him and to offer scholarships to the poor students under the supervision of his temple. He said he had plenty of photographs with them.

Phra Medhi said all the monks who had delivered sermons at the company’s headquarters had gone there with an honest intention after being invited and none of them were involved in the iCon Group’s businesses.

