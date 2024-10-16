iCon Group CEO arrested, among 18 execs facing charges of fraud

He is among the 18 iCon Group executives facing the charge of scamming people and disseminating false information via a computer system.
Of the detainees, the CEO and 11 executives were taken to the police’s Central Investigation Bureau for interrogation. The 11 others are Pancharat “Boss Ton” Kanokraktanaporn, Thananon “Boss Mor Ek” Hirunchaiwan, Natpasorn “Boss Suay” Chatthanasorn, Yasikarn “Boss Soda” Ekchisanupong, Hatsayanon “Boss Pop” Ekchisanupong, Nantharat “Boss Ohm” Chaowanapricha, Thawinphat “Boss Win” Phuphatthanarin, Yuranan “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri, Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontri, Wilailak “Boss Oil” Jengsuwan and Thanaroj “Boss Op” Thitijariyawat.
The remaining six executives who are still at large include Kan “Boss Kan” Kantathavorn, Jirawat Saengphakdi, Chetnapat “Boss Tommy” Apipattanakarn, Saowapha “Boss Oommy” Wongsakha, Kanokthon “Boss Mae Ying” Puranasukhon and Klod “Boss Peter” Setthanan.
Investigators, meanwhile, were raiding Warathaphon’s home and offices for more evidence as of press time.
The iCon Group is suspected of luring hundreds of people into buying products under the pyramid scheme. The company began making headlines last week when hundreds of victims filed police complaints saying they had been lured into investing big sums to buy the company’s products, which they said would be resold quickly.
When they failed to shift the products, the company told them to recruit more dealers to work under them and collect a portion of their “investment”.