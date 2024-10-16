iCon Group CEO arrested, among 18 execs facing charges of fraud

Of the detainees, the CEO and 11 executives were taken to the police’s Central Investigation Bureau for interrogation. The 11 others are Pancharat “Boss Ton” Kanokraktanaporn, Thananon “Boss Mor Ek” Hirunchaiwan, Natpasorn “Boss Suay” Chatthanasorn, Yasikarn “Boss Soda” Ekchisanupong, Hatsayanon “Boss Pop” Ekchisanupong, Nantharat “Boss Ohm” Chaowanapricha, Thawinphat “Boss Win” Phuphatthanarin, Yuranan “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri, Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontri, Wilailak “Boss Oil” Jengsuwan and Thanaroj “Boss Op” Thitijariyawat.

The remaining six executives who are still at large include Kan “Boss Kan” Kantathavorn, Jirawat Saengphakdi, Chetnapat “Boss Tommy” Apipattanakarn, Saowapha “Boss Oommy” Wongsakha, Kanokthon “Boss Mae Ying” Puranasukhon and Klod “Boss Peter” Setthanan.

Investigators, meanwhile, were raiding Warathaphon’s home and offices for more evidence as of press time.