iCon Group suspects incarcerated for fraud

The first group of suspects in The iCon Group case were arrested on Wednesday following the court’s approval of warrants for 18 individuals on charges of conspiring to defraud the public and violations of the Computer Crime Act for inputting false information.
Following the court's issuance of arrest warrants for Warattapon Warattayaworakul, also known as “Boss Paul”, and 17 other executives of "The iCon Group," including several celebrities, 14 suspects were apprehended and have spent their first night in jail. The arrested individuals, all of whom had adopted nicknames, are:
Waratphol Waratvorakul (Boss Paul)
Panjarat Kanokrakthanaporn (Boss Pun)
Thananon Hiranchaiwan (Boss Dr Ek)
Natthapasorn Chatthanasorn (Boss Suay)
Yasikanya Ekkachisanuphong (Boss Soda)
Nanttarat Chaowanapreecha (Boss Ohm)
Tawinphas Phupattanarin (Boss Win)
Hassayanon Ekkachisanuphong (Boss Pop)
Yuranunt Pamornmontri (Boss Sam )
Wilailak Jengsuwan ( Boss Joy )
Thanaroj Thitichariyawat (Boss Off)
Peechaya Wattanamontree (Coach Min)
Kanokthorn Puranasukhon (Boss Mae Ying)
Jirawat Saengphakdee (Coach Lap)
Four individuals remain at large, including Kan Kantathavorn (Boss Kan ), a TV host and artist under contract to Workpoint Entertainment.
At around 7pm, the Central Investigation Bureau began escorting the first group of eight suspects to the Crime Suppression Division for questioning. Kan arrived later with his personal lawyer. As he exited the car, he appeared tense, and greeted the media, but declined to answer questions.
Initial reports indicate that all arrested suspects will be held in custody at the Crime Suppression Division's detention facility and will not be granted bail during the investigation phase. They will be brought before the court after the 48-hour detention period expires.
Pol Maj Gen Montri Teskan, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, instructed staff to prepare the interrogation rooms and ordered the cleaning of the detention facility to accommodate the large number of suspects expected to be detained overnight.
At 8.58pm, police detained Saowapha Wongsaakha (Boss Ummy), and escorted her to the Consumer Protection Police Division through a separate entrance to avoid the media. Before her arrival, police confirmed the arrest of Chetnaphat Apipattanakan (Boss Tommy ).
At 9.30pm, Boss Paul arrived at the Central Investigation Bureau, where police initially set up barriers for media coverage. However, the vehicle carrying him arrived at a different entrance, causing a brief commotion among the press.
Despite media attempts to question Boss Paul, he smiled slightly but did not respond.
The Central Investigation Bureau later confirmed that all 18 arrest warrants for suspects in the case, related to charges had been executed.