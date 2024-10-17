Monkey-faced flower among 4 new plant species discovered in Thailand

The recent discovery of four new species of the flowering plant, Microchirita (Gesneriaceae: Didymocarpoideae) has shaken the world of botany, especially since one of them looks like a monkey’s face.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the discovery has been published in the 52nd volume of the Thai Forest Bulletin (Botany) and was available online on October 8.

Atthapol said the four new species were found on the limestone mountains in Saraburi, Rayong and Lopburi.

He said the most interesting finding was Microchirita simia, whose purple and yellow flowers resemble a monkey’s face. This species was found in Lopburi and its Thai name is Yad Vanom Pak or “monkey face dewdrop”.