Nation Group helps flood-hit orphanage in Chiang Mai

Volunteers from Nation Group on Friday delivered food, clothes and other necessities to the Wat Dok Jan in Chiang Mai province, which has been hit by flooding since last month.

The monastery in Muang district with some 100 monks also has an orphanage, taking care of over 700 children and adolescents by providing shelter, food and education to underprivileged youths.

Although the floodwater has subsided, the orphanage is still recovering from damage to its buildings and property, while the children’s clothes have also been damaged or lost in the flood.

The volunteers from the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” campaign were led by Nation TV’s deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan to deliver donated goods that Nation Group has been collecting from business partners at its headquarters in Bangkok.

The goods delivered on Friday included 300 bedding sets, two tonnes of rice, UHT milk, snacks, clothes and other consumer products.

The temple said that they were still in need of construction materials to fix children’s beds that have been damaged by the flood, as well as an industrial grade washing machine for children’s clothes.