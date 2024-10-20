Police impound four more luxury vehicles in The iCon Group case  

Police have impounded four more luxury vehicles from two key suspects in the alleged The iCon Group scam as the number of registered victims rose to 4,743 people with damage estimated at 1.4 billion baht.
The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) of the Central Investigation Bureau said on Sunday that they had impounded three more luxury cars of Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, CEO of The iCon Group, and a Mercedes Benz van of Kan Kantahavorn, chief marketing officer of the group.
Kan had received the van as a birthday present from Warathaphon just a few days before the crackdown on the firm for alleged public fraud. The two have been arrested.
Warathaphon and Kan were among 18 executives of The iCon Group arrested last Wednesday. They face charges of scamming people and disseminating false information via a computer system in the alleged pyramid scheme disguised as MLM (multilevel marketing) business.
Meanwhile at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) of the CIB, victims of the company continued to show up to file complaints.
The CSD said as of Sunday morning, the number of complainants against The iCon Group rose to 4,743. They claimed to have suffered losses of around 1.4 billion baht from investments in the firm.
The CSD said investigators would try to wrap up the report against the first lot of suspects so that they could be arraigned in court as soon as possible.
The investigators would allow victims to file complaints by October 31. Complaints filed after Thursday would be taken with new cases to ensure that there are no delays in prosecuting the first case.