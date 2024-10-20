Police impound four more luxury vehicles in The iCon Group case  

Police have impounded four more luxury vehicles from two key suspects in the alleged The iCon Group scam as the number of registered victims rose to 4,743 people with damage estimated at 1.4 billion baht.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) of the Central Investigation Bureau said on Sunday that they had impounded three more luxury cars of Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, CEO of The iCon Group, and a Mercedes Benz van of Kan Kantahavorn, chief marketing officer of the group.

Kan had received the van as a birthday present from Warathaphon just a few days before the crackdown on the firm for alleged public fraud. The two have been arrested.