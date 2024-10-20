Troops help evacuate Uthai Thani flood victims; 10 tourists rescued

The Armed Forces Development Command dispatched a unit to help evacuate villagers affected by flooding in Uthai Thani’s Ban Rai district on Saturday night, while the Interior Ministry launched a rescue operation to evacuate 10 trapped tourists from a resort.

After Ban Rai district was hit by flash floods following three hours of heavy downpours on Saturday night, Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaiseth went to the province to coordinate with the provincial governor, Thirapat Katchamat, to command rescue operations for villagers.

Later on, Sabida was informed that 10 tourists were stranded in a resort in Tambon Ban Rai of Ban Rai district. Sabida went to the tambon to command the rescue operation, and the tourists were evacuated at 9.50pm, according to Interior Ministry spokeswoman Trisulee Trisoranakul.