Rural Roads Dept ask BMA to pay 197.9 million in land lease fees

The Rural Roads Department has reminded the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pay 197.9 million baht owed in fees for leasing three areas of land used in the construction of two electric railway lines.

Pichit Hoonsiri, deputy director-general of the department, said his department had sent a notice to the BMA, reminding it to pay the outstanding fees.

Pichit said a ministerial regulation of the Transport Ministry, enacted on January 1, 2022, allows agencies under the ministry to collect lease fees from other government agencies for the use of land designated for road construction.