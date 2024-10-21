Rural Roads Dept ask BMA to pay 197.9 million in land lease fees

The Rural Roads Department has reminded the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pay 197.9 million baht owed in fees for leasing three areas of land used in the construction of two electric railway lines.
Pichit Hoonsiri, deputy director-general of the department, said his department had sent a notice to the BMA, reminding it to pay the outstanding fees.
Pichit said a ministerial regulation of the Transport Ministry, enacted on January 1, 2022, allows agencies under the ministry to collect lease fees from other government agencies for the use of land designated for road construction.
According to Pichit, the BMA has partially used the Ratchaphruek Road area to build the Green Line railway from Thon Buri to Bang Wa stations.
He said the BMA is required to pay 64.698 million baht for leasing part of that road and owes 177.523 million baht for this section for the period from 2022 to September this year.
Pichit added that the BMA also owes 400,000 baht for leasing about 2,000 square meters of the road island on Ratchaphruek Road for the construction of the power station for the Bang Wa station from 2022 to date.
Furthermore, the BMA owes the department 20 million baht for using part of the Krung Thon Buri and Charoen Nakhon Roads for building the Gold Line. This amount is based on a lease fee of 6.295 million baht per year from 2022 to date.