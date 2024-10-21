CIB deputy chief vows to unmask iCon Group’s ‘guardian angels’

All senior government officials who turned a blind eye to the alleged Ponzi scheme operations of iCon Group will be unmasked, the deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau said.

Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew said on Monday that he has obtained a smartphone owned by the group’s CEO Waranthaphon "Boss Paul" Wratyaworrakul, and believes it contains information and evidence of the alleged bribe-taking by officials in key government agencies.

Waranthaphon was among the 18 iCon Group executives arrested last Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the public.