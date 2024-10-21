Government vows serious legal action against nominee businesses

The department has been intensively investigating businesses suspected of using Thai nationals as nominees for foreign ownership, particularly in tourism-related sectors and prime tourist destinations such as Phuket, Chonburi, Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

A significant breakthrough came with the prosecution of a nominee real-estate group in Phuket. The DBD's preliminary investigation uncovered irregularities in the shareholding structure of several legal entities, involving law firms and accounting services using Thai names as nominees for foreign interests.

The case was referred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for further inquiry. Sufficient evidence was gathered, leading to a prosecution in the Criminal Court. On September 11, the court delivered its verdict (Case No A.2812/2567), sentencing 23 offenders to: