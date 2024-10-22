Serial petitioner denies iCon Group CEO bought his silence

A political activist swore that he has never extorted money from the busted iCon Group and is calling on the police to take legal action against his accuser.
Sonthiya Sawasdee, who is often referred to as a serial petitioner, was a former adviser to a House committee on law, justice and human rights.
He visited the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against the owner of the Facebook page, “E-so Khayi Khao” (sister-in-law who shakes up the news) for claiming he was among other so-called activists who had taken money from the iCon Group.
The Facebook post claimed that Sonthiya was among several serial petitioners who had called the iCon Group CEO Waranthaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul to ask for money in exchange for not raising complaints against the firm.
Police arrested the CEO and 17 other executives last week over the charge of deceiving people into investing in the company’s alleged pyramid scheme.
Meanwhile, audio clips of the CEO reportedly having conversations with those who called to demand money have been doing the rounds online.
Police have obtained the smartphone that reportedly has the recordings, but they have yet to visit Waranthaphon in Bangkok Remand Prison to get it unlocked.
Before entering the CIB headquarters to file a complaint against the administrator of the Facebook page, Sonthiya held up a Buddha image he was carrying to swear that he had never met Waranthaphon or taken money from him.