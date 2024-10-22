Serial petitioner denies iCon Group CEO bought his silence

A political activist swore that he has never extorted money from the busted iCon Group and is calling on the police to take legal action against his accuser.

Sonthiya Sawasdee, who is often referred to as a serial petitioner, was a former adviser to a House committee on law, justice and human rights.

He visited the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against the owner of the Facebook page, “E-so Khayi Khao” (sister-in-law who shakes up the news) for claiming he was among other so-called activists who had taken money from the iCon Group.