PM leads Cabinet members in paying tribute to King Rama V

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2024

Wreaths laid at the statue of King Rama V at the Royal Plaza as Thais paid tribute to the monarch for his great deeds

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led her Cabinet members to lay a wreath in front of the statue of King Rama V at the Royal Plaza on Wednesday in memory of his contributions to the lives of his subjects.

Among the Cabinet members who took part in the ceremony marking the anniversary of the king’s passing were Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy PM and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Deputy PM and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, and Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich.

Political parties sent their representatives to lay wreaths in front of the statue, with several MPs and senior officials of government agencies taking part in the ceremony.

Leading private organisations were also represented in  remembering the great king.

King Rama V, who is also known as Somdetch Phra Piya Maharaj or the great beloved king. passed away on October 23, 1910, an official holiday on which Thais remember his great deeds, including abolishing slavery and modernising Siam.

As part of the modernisation of Siam, King Ram V invested in infrastructure projects, such as railways, roads, and irrigation systems, to improve connectivity and economic development. 

