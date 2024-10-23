PM leads Cabinet members in paying tribute to King Rama V

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led her Cabinet members to lay a wreath in front of the statue of King Rama V at the Royal Plaza on Wednesday in memory of his contributions to the lives of his subjects.

Among the Cabinet members who took part in the ceremony marking the anniversary of the king’s passing were Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy PM and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Deputy PM and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, and Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich.