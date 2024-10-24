Thailand’s healthcare system on verge of collapse, health expert warns

Citing the latest report, Dr Supakit Sirilak, director of the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), made this alarming assessment in an exclusive interview with Thansettakij.

He urged the prime minister to take a leading role in accelerating the resolution of these pressing issues before the country faces a severe economic crisis in 2034.

Supakit highlighted two major challenges facing Thailand's healthcare system, warning that if they remain unaddressed by 2034, the country could face a financial catastrophe.

The first challenge is the rapid ageing of the population. Unlike many other countries that have undergone gradual demographic shifts,

Thailand's ageing population is characterised by a "population tsunami", driven by a surge in births between 1963 and 1983. This generation is now entering old age, creating a significant strain on the healthcare system.

Compounding the problem is a declining birth rate, which will have adverse implications for the labour force in the near future. Thailand's current fertility rate (TFR) stands at a mere 1.1, and is projected to decrease further. The country's annual birth rate has plummeted from 1.5 million five years ago to approximately 400,000 today.

By 2040, it is estimated that one-third of Thailand's elderly population will be dependent, meaning that the working population will need to support a significantly larger number of retirees.