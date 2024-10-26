Thailand jumps 5 spots to 12th in 2024 Sustainable Trade Index

Thailand has jumped five spots from last year to 12th globally in the 2024 edition of the Sustainable Trade Index (STI), according to a report published by the Hinrich Foundation on Tuesday, October 22.

The Singapore-based foundation says it developed the STI along with the IMD World Competitiveness Centre to be an annual ranking of 30 select global economies. The 2024 rankings are determined by averaging each economy’s performance in three underlying pillars of sustainability: economic, societal, and environmental.

Altogether, the three pillars are supported by 72 individual indicators. The Universal Health Coverage indicator was newly added to the STI in 2024, the report said.

Ranking first in 2024 STI is New Zealand, scoring 100 points across three pillars, maintaining its top position for another year.

In second place is the United Kingdom (97.7 points, position unchanged), followed by Australia (87.4 points, up two positions), Singapore (85.7 points, down one position), and Japan (81.5 points, up three positions).

Thailand is in 12th place, up five positions from the previous year, earning a total of 55.4 points. The kingdom ranked 12th globally in economic and societal pillars, and 19th globally in the environmental pillar.