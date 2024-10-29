Mercury drops in upper North and Northeast as cool season starts

People in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions will experience cool weather in the morning on Tuesday (October 29) as Thailand officially enters the cool season, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

It explained that the drop in temperature is the result of the high pressure system over the upper North and the upper Northeast, and an active low pressure covering the middle coast of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, isolated thundershowers are possible in the Eastern part of the Northeast, the lower Central and the East, the department said, urging people to take care of their health due to changing weather.

The confluence of westerly and northwesterly winds prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in Andaman Sea and the Gulf are likely to rise to 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.