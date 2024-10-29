Mercury drops in upper North and Northeast as cool season starts

People in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions will experience cool weather in the morning on Tuesday (October 29) as Thailand officially enters the cool season, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
It explained that the drop in temperature is the result of the high pressure system over the upper North and the upper Northeast, and an active low pressure covering the middle coast of Vietnam.
Meanwhile, isolated thundershowers are possible in the Eastern part of the Northeast, the lower Central and the East, the department said, urging people to take care of their health due to changing weather.
The confluence of westerly and northwesterly winds prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy rains in the South. Waves in Andaman Sea and the Gulf are likely to rise to 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North
Morning cool with isolated rains mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperature lows of 20-26 °C and highs of 32-36 °C.
Northeast
Morning cool with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Lows of 19-23 °C and highs of 30-34 °C.
Central
Isolated thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Lows of 23-25 °C and highs of 33-36 °C.
East
Isolated thundershowers mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26 °C and highs of 32-34 °C. Wave about 1 metre high and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 23-26 °C and highs of 33-34 °C. Wave about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-26 °C and highs of 30-33 °C. Wave about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan Area
Isolated thundershowers. Lows of 26-27 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.