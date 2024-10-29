Panda diplomacy: China to send new pair to mark 50 years of ties

The Chinese government confirmed earlier this month that it will send a new pair of giant pandas to Thailand as goodwill ambassadors, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

This move is part of the celebration of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties, which hit 50 years in 2025, the ministry’s permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat said.

A meeting was held at the ministry’s head office on Monday to discuss Thailand’s readiness to take care of the new pandas.

Also present at the meeting were officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Chiang Mai Zoo and other related agencies.

The meeting explored plans to redesign the habitat for the pandas as well as their exhibition area, with a focus on meeting requirements set forth by the Chinese authorities, Jatuporn said.