Panda diplomacy: China to send new pair to mark 50 years of ties

The Chinese government confirmed earlier this month that it will send a new pair of giant pandas to Thailand as goodwill ambassadors, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.
This move is part of the celebration of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties, which hit 50 years in 2025, the ministry’s permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat said.
A meeting was held at the ministry’s head office on Monday to discuss Thailand’s readiness to take care of the new pandas.
Also present at the meeting were officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Chiang Mai Zoo and other related agencies.
The meeting explored plans to redesign the habitat for the pandas as well as their exhibition area, with a focus on meeting requirements set forth by the Chinese authorities, Jatuporn said.
Chiang Mai Zoo has, so far, taken care of three giant pandas – Chuang Chuang, Lin Hui and their daughter Lin Bing. These pandas brought thousands of visitors to the northern province for many years.
Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai on October 12, 2003, on loan from the Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas in Wolong, China.
Their daughter Lin Bing was born on May 27, 2009, and was sent to China on September 28, 2013. Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui’s return, scheduled for the same year, was delayed by 10 years to signify Thailand and China’s strong ties.
However, Chuang Chuang died at the age of 19 on September 16, 2019, while Lin Hui died on April 19, 2023. She was 21. Their remains have been sent to China.