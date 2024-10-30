Interior Ministry queries leave granted to Tak Bai suspect

The Interior Ministry has called on the Nakhon Phanom provincial administration to explain why an assistant district chief was allowed to go on leave even though he faced charges in the Tak Bai extra-judicial killings case.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary-general to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said Ansit Samphantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, expects an answer from the provincial administration within 15 days.

She said Ansit also asked the provincial administration on Tuesday to explain when it had learned that Wissanu Lertsongkhram was a suspect in the Tak Bai case.