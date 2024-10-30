Public urged to wear mask, limit exposure to polluted air in winter

The Department of Medical Services has advised the public to take care of their health during the cold season, and use the services of pollution clinics nationwide if they experience respiratory and other symptoms as a result of exposure to pollution.

The department’s Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital operates 239 pollution clinics across 13 public health areas nationwide; 158 of these clinics also offer telemedicine services online via www.pollutionclinic.com and Line application.

“Air pollution tends to rise in the winter due to air stagnation and absence of rains,” Dr Kriangkrai Namthaisong, the hospital director said on Wednesday.

He said that fine dust, or PM2.5, is among the most harmful pollutants. PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Kriangkrai said that 58% of patients who used the services of pollution clinics in 2024 suffered from respiratory symptoms, while 42% have eye-related symptoms, and 17% have skin-related symptoms.

“Besides telemedicine services, the online pollution clinics also provide real-time reading of PM2.5 levels, as well as a symptom evaluation platform and tips on taking care of your health against pollution-related diseases,” he added.

Kriangkrai advised people in vulnerable groups, namely elders, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities for prolonged periods, wear N95 face masks when leaving homes, take a shower immediately after returning home, and drink plenty of fluids.

“Using air purifiers of appropriate size in the room will also help prevent respiratory-related diseases,” he added.