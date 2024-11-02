Construction work on western section of Orange Line to start next year

The construction of the much-delayed western section of the Orange Line will begin early next year, starting with five train stations out of the total of 11, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said on Friday.

Contractor Bangkok Expressways and Metro Plc (BEM) will start removing existing infrastructure to prepare for the construction of Bang Khunnon, Siriraj, Democracy Monument, Yommarat, and Pratu Nam stations from November 15, Kittikorn Tanpao, MRTA deputy governor for engineering and construction, said.

During this process, the far left traffic lane running past these stations will be closed, except for Siriraj Station, where all traffic lanes will remain open as usual, he said.

After rearranging the flow of traffic, the BEM will deploy machines and equipment at the construction areas and start the work early next year, he added.

Under the contract between the MRTA and BEM, construction of the western section must be completed in six years. However, the BEM will try to open the line before the schedule in 2030, Songwut Siri-Udomlert, a representative of BEM, said.

He said the company had discussed with the Fine Arts Department and Rattanakosin Island Committee regarding the construction in the Old Town area to minimise the impact on historical sites on the Rattanakosin Island, located in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

“The BEM plans to design stations in this area to complement the historical importance of Bangkok’s Old Town, and will also display any artifacts we unearth during the construction of the Orange Line at these stations,” he said.