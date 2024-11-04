Thailand, UAE hold talks on economic cooperation

Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan highlighted the fruitful dialogue he had with Thani, noting the UAE delegation's interest in investing in both technology and food sectors to foster mutual economic growth.

During the discussions, Pichai emphasised the significant potential for establishing a data centre in Thailand, citing the nation’s robust technology ecosystem, which boasts reliable utilities and infrastructure, particularly its stable electricity and water supply.

He praised Thailand's strategic location as an ASEAN hub, expressing the Commerce Ministry's readiness to facilitate introductions to trustworthy joint-venture partners and to seek investors for infrastructure development in the UAE to strengthen long-term partnerships.

Additionally, Pichai pointed to Thailand's advanced agricultural production and food-processing capabilities, positioning the country as a major exporter of food products. He proposed that Thailand could serve as a vital source of food security for the UAE, emphasising the potential for sustainable cooperation to benefit both sides.