Thailand, UAE hold talks on economic cooperation

Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan highlighted the fruitful dialogue he had with Thani, noting the UAE delegation's interest in investing in both technology and food sectors to foster mutual economic growth.
During the discussions, Pichai emphasised the significant potential for establishing a data centre in Thailand, citing the nation’s robust technology ecosystem, which boasts reliable utilities and infrastructure, particularly its stable electricity and water supply.
He praised Thailand's strategic location as an ASEAN hub, expressing the Commerce Ministry's readiness to facilitate introductions to trustworthy joint-venture partners and to seek investors for infrastructure development in the UAE to strengthen long-term partnerships.
Additionally, Pichai pointed to Thailand's advanced agricultural production and food-processing capabilities, positioning the country as a major exporter of food products. He proposed that Thailand could serve as a vital source of food security for the UAE, emphasising the potential for sustainable cooperation to benefit both sides.
The UAE has expressed keen interest in collaborating with Thailand, particularly in the areas of water management and waste management, which could enhance Thailand's industrial and environmental sectors.
Furthermore, the UAE is seeking to import more of these products because of strong demand in its market and has suggested that Thailand leverage the UAE's logistical infrastructure to serve as a distribution centre for nearby regions, including Africa and Europe.
The UAE also requires skilled workers from Thailand, especially a notable number of engineers, to support its economic development. The Ministry of Commerce has affirmed its commitment to facilitate this workforce exchange.
In parallel, Pichai discussed the importance of concluding Thailand-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations swiftly, stressing that both parties agree on the need for timely progress to deliver tangible benefits to their respective business sectors.