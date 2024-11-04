Thai couple’s online engagement captivates netizens

A Thai man working in Taiwan recently made the headlines after getting engaged to his girlfriend in Thailand via a virtual ceremony.

After just one week of meeting in person and three months of online conversations, the couple’s relationship blossomed into love and the man called on his parents to perform the engagement ceremony on his behalf.

The TikTok account “Noon, Daughter of a Farmer” shared a video clip of the engagement, which quickly went viral, amassing over 6 million views. The ceremony was unique as it took place online, with the groom’s parents delivering the dowry to the bride’s family while he attended virtually through a video call from Taiwan.