Adding two new managers for THAI rehabilitation plan is ‘necessary’

The Finance Ministry has defended its decision to add two new managers to take charge of the business rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International (THAI), saying that the move is necessary to ensure the rest of the plan is followed.

The two new managers will also help the national flag carrier in making key decisions regarding future operations more efficiently, THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri has said. He was quoting the letter from the ministry detailing the reason for seeking an amendment to the business rehabilitation plan submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on September 13.

According to a source, the Finance Ministry is planning to exercise its right as the major debtor of THAI to propose the amendment to the rehabilitation plan by adding two new managers during the meeting of debtors of the airline on Friday (November 8).

The new candidates are Polchak Nimwatana, deputy director of the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO), under the Finance Ministry, and Panya Chupanich, director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), under the Transport Ministry.

The move comes following the resignations of two of the five managers, leaving just three in place, namely former Energy Minister Piyasvasti Amranand, Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) director Pornchai Thirraveja, and former THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron.

The move however has raised concern among investors and analysts that with two managers coming from the Finance Ministry, it would influence the setting of the price of the debt-to-equity swap in a way that would benefit the debtors.