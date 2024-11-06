Bangkok police bust poker game, arrest 16 foreigners

Police arrested 14 Chinese and two Taiwanese nationals early on Wednesday for allegedly playing poker for money inside what was once a restaurant in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

The raid was conducted at 1am after the Metropolitan Polie Bureau received tip-offs from some dissatisfied Thais.

The Thais who had complained had previously tried to enter the restaurant on Soi Sahakarnpramool but were prohibited from doing so, so they decided to alert the police that something illegal might be going on there.

Four Thai waiters were also arrested at the site. They were identified as Phak, 42; Pornprasert, 25; Chanita, 22; and Sirijanya, 34.