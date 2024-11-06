Energy Security Trumps Low Prices in Thailand\'s Power Strategy

"Price considerations must be balanced against security and sustainability", Prasert Sinsukprasert told a Thansettakij news conference titled "The Cheap Energy Price, Thailand's Economic Survival".

"With over half of our energy imported, Thailand remains reliant on external sources and vulnerable to market forces. However, securing a stable supply of greener energy to meet sustainability trends is essential for our economy."

Thailand heavily relies on natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for electricity generation, importing more than 50% of its requirements. Meanwhile, falling local production of natural gas means the country must increase its LNG imports, despite their volatile pricing.

Prasert acknowledged LNG prices’ strong impact on electricity costs and said authorities are working to stabilise rates to manage consumer bills. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce Thailand’s fossil fuel dependency and boost renewable energy sources.