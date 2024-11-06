Thai airlines urged to increase flights during New Year holidays

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has urged Thai airlines to increase the number of flights, routes, seats on board, as well as extend the flight periods during New Year holidays to cope with an anticipated surge in air travel.

The authority on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives from Thai Airways International Plc, the Thai Airlines Association (TAA), Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), and the Department of Airports (DOA) to discuss measures to ensure air travel safety during the New Year holidays.

TAA comprises five airlines namely Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet.

The CAAT said it would be monitoring air ticket prices for flights during December 28-29 and January 1-2, when increased air travel is expected, to prevent any unfair price adjustment.

It also asked the AOT and the DOA to extend opening hours of all commercial airports during the said period to ensure that no passengers are stranded at airports.

After the meeting, CAAT deputy director Sarun Benjanirat advised air travellers to book tickets at least 2-3 months before travelling during the high season to pay a lower price.

Passengers of domestic flights can check the CAAT’s price ceiling based on destination at this website: https://www.caat.or.th/th/archives/36895