Police break up late-night brawl between Uzbekistani women in Pattaya

Pattaya police broke up a fight between two groups of Uzbekistani women on Pattaya beach late on Tuesday night. It is believed these women work as freelance sex workers.

The Pattaya Police Station received a report at 11.46pm that two groups of Uzbekistani nationals, mostly women, were engaged in a noisy battle on Pattaya Beach at the mouth of Soi 13/4.

When police arrived, they found the two groups confronting each other and shouting. Police rounded them all up and took them to the police station for interrogation. Some members of both groups were found to have sustained injuries.