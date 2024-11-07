Palm oil prices will drop from January, say Surat Thani farmers

Oil palm growers in Surat Thani recently assured a senior Commerce Ministry official that the price of cooking palm oil will drop in January once the fruit yield returns to normal.

Witthayakorn Maneenetr, an inspector-general with the Commerce Ministry, spoke to reporters while visiting a plant for extracting palm oil in Surat Thani. He also visited a company that buys oil palm fruit as well as an oil palm plantation nearby.

Witthayakorn said he spoke to representatives of the three sides and learned that the price of cooking oil made from palm oil would rise due to dwindling yields of palm fruit.