Lawyer caught trying to flee 71 million baht embezzlement charges

Famous lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd and his wife were arrested at around noon on Thursday as they were trying to flee across the border to escape 71-million-baht embezzlement charges.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police officers, armed with arrest warrants from the Criminal Court, handcuffed Sittha and his wife Pathitta in Chachoengsao. Police said it is believed the couple was heading to Sa Kaew to try and cross over to Cambodia.

According to police investigators, the couple left their Bangkok home at 9.30am in their luxury car and were apparently driving to Sa Kaew, when police stopped them in the middle of the road in Chachoengsao’s Bang Khla district.