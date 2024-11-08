Thai FDA ramps up inspection of imported grapes over toxin concerns

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has implemented a strict “hold, test and release” measure on nearly 7 tonnes of imported Shine Muscat grapes, the authority announced on Friday.

The move comes after health authorities detected 50 types of toxic residues on Shine Muscat grapes in late October, triggering fears about the safety of imported vegetables and fruits among Thai consumers.

On November 5, a total of 6,932.4 kilograms of imported Shine Muscat grapes worth around 3.05 million baht underwent the screening process, Lertchai Lertvut, FDA’s deputy secretary-general, said.

The fruit samples have been tested in ISO 17025 certified laboratories to ensure the imported lots are free of agrichemicals before they can be released to distributors, he said, adding the tests take no more than 24 hours.

Lertchai went on to say that the FDA will take action against importers if their produce is found to be contaminated with harmful substances.

The FDA has called on fruit and vegetable importers to only get their produce from reliable sources where they can check their compliance with safety standards. The FDA will also coordinate with embassies of trade partners to ensure all imports are safe for consumers, Lertchai said.

Despite the strict screening, consumers are encouraged to thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables before consumption.

Produce should be washed for at least 30 seconds under running water or submerged in water mixed with baking soda or salt for 15 minutes and rinsed before consumption.

The ratio of baking soda should be one teaspoon for every 4 litres and for salt, it should be one tablespoon for every 2 litres of water.