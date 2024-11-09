Three overpasses in Central Bangkok to be demolished for Orange Line construction

One major concern that could cause heavy traffic congestion during rush hours is the demolition of three major overpass bridges managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). These bridges are crucial in managing the flow of traffic from all directions within the city.

The BMA is particularly concerned about the demolition of these overpasses and has planned negotiations with MRTA to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for their demolition and replacement in order to minimise the impact on traffic.

At a recent meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Road Transfer and Handover Committee, led by Thawatchai Naphasaksri, director of the BMA’s Engineering Department, the transfer of the road sections for the Orange Line project was discussed.

The committee agreed to transfer the full width of the right-of-way along the Orange Line’s route to the MRTA for construction, with the agreement to return the area once the project is completed.

After the transfer of the area, contractors will begin surveying both above-ground and underground structures along the Orange Line’s route. The survey will take place at night, and road surfaces will be restored for traffic during the day before the actual construction begins in 2025, which is expected to take five years.