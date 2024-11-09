Three overpasses in Central Bangkok to be demolished for Orange Line construction

Construction of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Orange Line, Western Section (Bang Khun Non-Cultural Center), by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Pcl (BEM), as a contractor with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), is underway.
Ch Karnchang Pcl has been assigned to design and construct the tunnel and track systems. As part of this project, infrastructure systems and right-of-way areas will be relocated, leading to traffic diversions, starting from November 15.
The first five stations will be constructed, beginning with the Orange Line station at Pratunam, in January 2025, and further traffic diversions will be implemented at the remaining stations, especially in sensitive areas such as conservation zones and historical sites on Rattanakosin Island, where extra caution is required.
One major concern that could cause heavy traffic congestion during rush hours is the demolition of three major overpass bridges managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). These bridges are crucial in managing the flow of traffic from all directions within the city.
The BMA is particularly concerned about the demolition of these overpasses and has planned negotiations with MRTA to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for their demolition and replacement in order to minimise the impact on traffic.
At a recent meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Road Transfer and Handover Committee, led by Thawatchai Naphasaksri, director of the BMA’s Engineering Department, the transfer of the road sections for the Orange Line project was discussed.
The committee agreed to transfer the full width of the right-of-way along the Orange Line’s route to the MRTA for construction, with the agreement to return the area once the project is completed.
After the transfer of the area, contractors will begin surveying both above-ground and underground structures along the Orange Line’s route. The survey will take place at night, and road surfaces will be restored for traffic during the day before the actual construction begins in 2025, which is expected to take five years.
As for the three
overpasses that need to be demolished to make way for tunnel boring, they will be rebuilt once construction is completed, allowing normal traffic flow to resume. The bridges are:
Pratunam Intersection Bridge – An old bridge built in 1966, it was the first overpass in Thailand to allow vehicles to pass over an intersection. This bridge handles a significant volume of traffic each day and connects to major roads, including the busy Pratunam area, which will be further developed with an Orange Line station.
The Pratunam area is an important business district and also houses the Central World shopping mall. It is a key hub for both business and tourism, and the intersection is also close to the Saen Sab Canal Pier.
Ratchathewi Intersection Bridge – This bridge manages traffic near the Phaya Thai MRT station and connects to Sri Ayutthaya Road, a key route through the area.
Suthawart Intersection Bridge – This bridge crosses Charan-Sanitwong Road and is part of the route for constructing the underground tunnel for the Orange Line train.
The construction of these tunnels and bridges will have a significant impact on traffic, but once completed, the bridges will be restored to their original state, allowing traffic to flow as normal. In the meantime, the ongoing construction work will cause major disruptions to traffic in these areas.