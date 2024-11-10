Chalermchai inspects Chiang Mai Zoo’s preparations for 2 new pandas

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on visited Chiang Mai Zoo on Sunday to inspect its preparations for receiving a new pair of pandas as goodwill ambassadors.

Chalermchai’s delegation was welcomed by Atthaporn Sriheran, governor of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, and Wuthichai Muangman, director of Chiang Mai Zoo.

Chalermchai was accompanied by his secretary, Sutham Rahong, and Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.