Chalermchai inspects Chiang Mai Zoo’s preparations for 2 new pandas

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on visited Chiang Mai Zoo on Sunday to inspect its preparations for receiving a new pair of pandas as goodwill ambassadors.
Chalermchai’s delegation was welcomed by Atthaporn Sriheran, governor of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, and Wuthichai Muangman, director of Chiang Mai Zoo.
Chalermchai was accompanied by his secretary, Sutham Rahong, and Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.
Last month, Jatuporn announced that the Chinese government had confirmed it would send a new pair of giant pandas to Thailand as goodwill ambassadors to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties next year.
During the visit to Chiang Mai Zoo, Chalermchai was briefed on the project and told that the zoo would prepare a habitat and exhibition area on a 19-rai (3-hectare) allocation of the zoo’s area. The zone would be five times the size of the enclosure for the previous pair.
Chalermchai told the Chiang Mai Zoo director that he had to be assured that the new panda enclosure would be fully prepared in line with China’s standards.
The new habitat and exhibition area will become a new learning site for tourists and children and its construction will take about a year and a half to complete with a budget of 200 million baht provided by the government, Chalermchai said.
Chiang Mai Zoo has so far taken care of three giant pandas – Chuang Chuang, Lin Hui, and their daughter Lin Bing. These pandas attracted thousands of visitors to the northern province for many years.
Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai on October 12, 2003, on loan from the Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas in Wolong, China.
Their daughter Lin Bing was born on May 27, 2009, and was sent to China on September 28, 2013. Chuang Chuang died at the age of 19 on September 16, 2019, while Lin Hui died on April 19, 2023. She was 21.