2 key Bangkok motorways to be toll-free during New Year holidays

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2024

Toll waiver on Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya and outer ring road to be effective from December 26 to January 2 in a bid to ease congestion

The Highways Department is set to seek the Transport Ministry’s approval on allowing motorists to use two key motorways for free during the eight-day-long New Year break.

The department announced that it was drafting a regulation to waive tolls for motorists on the Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya, or Motorway 7, and the outer Bangkok Ring Road, or Motorway 9.

The draft regulation, which has yet to be signed by the transport minister, will waive the tolls from one minute after midnight on December 26 to midnight on January 2.

This waiver is necessary because many motorists will use the two motorways to leave Bangkok and return to the capital during the long New Year holidays. The waiver will also ensure that traffic does not come to a standstill due to long lines at the toll gates.
 

