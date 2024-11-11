2 key Bangkok motorways to be toll-free during New Year holidays

The Highways Department is set to seek the Transport Ministry’s approval on allowing motorists to use two key motorways for free during the eight-day-long New Year break.

The department announced that it was drafting a regulation to waive tolls for motorists on the Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya, or Motorway 7, and the outer Bangkok Ring Road, or Motorway 9.

The draft regulation, which has yet to be signed by the transport minister, will waive the tolls from one minute after midnight on December 26 to midnight on January 2.