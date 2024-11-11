Bangkok’s fake disabled monk defies police, returns to begging

A 65-year-old man caught begging on a Bangkok street disguised as a disabled Buddhist monk returned to begging on Monday, just one day after losing his saffron robes to monastic authorities.

After netizens raised an outcry over the impropriety of a Buddhist monk begging in the streets, police took the man in for questioning on Sunday.

Many social networkers had earlier complained that the so-called monk was seen begging on a street in Phya Thai district. He reportedly pretended to have disabled legs and needed crutches to move around.

