First Thai veteran laid to rest at UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea

Rod Asanapan, born on August 14, 1922, served in the Korean War with the “Little Tiger” Battalion, known for the bravery and agility of Thai soldiers. He volunteered from November 18, 1952, to October 28, 1953, and was honoured with Thailand's Victory Medal for his dedication to Korea’s freedom and peace. He passed away on June 14, 2023, at the age of 100, two months shy of his 101st birthday.
The ceremony was attended by his daughter, Somsong Charoenphonganan, his granddaughter, Jiratchaya Charoenphonganan, Kang Jeong-ae, Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Tanee Sangrat, Thai Ambassador to Korea, and about 100 students from the UN Peace Service Corps, along with other veterans and families.
Rod returned to Korea last year through the Revisit Korea Program. Inspired by his visit, he expressed a wish to be interred at the UNMCK, which was approved by the UNMCK’s International Committee this April, bringing pride to his family.
Rod’s life reflected discipline, honesty, and generosity. Living near Suranari Military Base, he began each day at dawn with prayers, breakfast, and caring for his garden, where he grew bananas to share with those in need. His compassion extended to local children, to whom he provided lunch money and donations. His family remembers joyful moments with him, including shared meals, his 100th birthday celebration, and his unique fondness for Pepsi, which he’d enjoy while saying, “I’m still healthy!”
Reflecting on his service, Rod often shared with his family stories of hardship—the gruelling sea journey, the harsh cold, and the battlefields of Korea, where he witnessed the sacrifices of his comrades. Over time, his family came to deeply appreciate the magnitude of these sacrifices and took pride in his devoted service.
Seo Jeong-in, Director of the UNMCK, commented, “As a former ambassador to ASEAN, I find it deeply meaningful to honour Thai veteran Rod Asanapan here, providing peace to his family.”
With Asanapan’s interment, UNMCK now serves as the final resting place for 2,330 veterans from 14 nations. Since 2015, when French veteran Raymond Bernard was interred, 27 veterans have been laid to rest here as of May this year.