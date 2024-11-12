First Thai veteran laid to rest at UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea

Rod Asanapan, born on August 14, 1922, served in the Korean War with the “Little Tiger” Battalion, known for the bravery and agility of Thai soldiers. He volunteered from November 18, 1952, to October 28, 1953, and was honoured with Thailand's Victory Medal for his dedication to Korea’s freedom and peace. He passed away on June 14, 2023, at the age of 100, two months shy of his 101st birthday.

The ceremony was attended by his daughter, Somsong Charoenphonganan, his granddaughter, Jiratchaya Charoenphonganan, Kang Jeong-ae, Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Tanee Sangrat, Thai Ambassador to Korea, and about 100 students from the UN Peace Service Corps, along with other veterans and families.

Rod returned to Korea last year through the Revisit Korea Program. Inspired by his visit, he expressed a wish to be interred at the UNMCK, which was approved by the UNMCK’s International Committee this April, bringing pride to his family.