14,000-rai ‘Lung of EEC’ to help Thailand meet net zero goal by 2050

Thailand is planning to build a new smart city called “EEC Capital City” on 14,619 rai (2,339 hectares) of land in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area, in a bid to help the country achieve its net-zero-emissions goal in 2050.

With green areas covering 30% of the space, the EEC Capital City will serve as the “Lung of EEC” and support future investments in a smart, green and sustainable economy, Chula Sukmanop, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the seminar “Thailand Smart City 2025”, hosted by POSTTODAY in Bangkok.

Chula said the new smart city will be located in Huai Yai subdistrict of Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, about 15 kilometres from U-Tapao International Airport.

“Thirty per cent of EEC Capital City will be green space, such as public parks and water resources,” he said. “The city’s smart system will be managed by artificial intelligence, including waste recycling and water management.”

Residents, most of whom are foreigners, will enjoy the green lung of the Eastern Economic Corridor, with special zones designated for wildlife to enhance ecological diversity, he said.

“We expected the EEC Capital City to start taking shape in 2030, in time to help Thailand achieve the net-zero goal by the 2050 deadline,” Chula said.